When the area members of the Heart of a Warrior Mounted Archery club leave today (Wednesday) to travel to Lewisburg, Tenn., for competition, they likely will be thinking about a person special to them and many in the Warren County community — Peggy Richardson.
Richardson, who worked many years with Warren County Economic Development, passed away recently. To the local mounted archery club members, however, thoughts of her involve much more than a friendly face at the Economic Development office or in the community. That is why the team is dedicating the weekend’s competition in her memory.
Erin Erickson of Warrenton, who runs the nonprofit Rockin’ Riders of Rockin’ E Ranch youth equestrian program, met Richardson after moving to Warren County in 2005. Richardson and her daughter, Rachel, visited not long after Erickson arrived in Warren County. Rachel was interested in horses, and Erickson taught her how to ride.
The three developed a strong bond. Erickson said that Richardson helped her learn the community, taking her under to wing and helping her feel at home in her new home county. Erickson also noted that Richardson was instrumental in helping her grow her nonprofit organization. Erin and Rachel remain close friends.
The local members of Heart of a Warrior Mounted Archery participated in four competitions last year, and they will be participating in five this year. They have traveled to Tennessee, Florida and Virginia Beach. This year, Erickson will also participate in a competition in California.
Members participating in the weekend competition in Tennessee include Erickson, Claira Broce and Caleb Willis of Norlina, Gia Giambruno of Wake Forest and Arwen Adams of Beaverdam, Va.
Many people love riding horses or enjoy the challenge of archery. But can you imagine shooting a bow and arrow while riding a horse going at full stride?
The local equestrian enthusiasts have found that they love the sport. However, as you might expect, they practice on a regular basis to keep their skills up. Because competitions are held in a number of states, events are scheduled throughout the year.
Local team members meet up with team members from Virginia in order to practice on a regular basis, sometimes in North Carolina and sometimes in Virginia, to stay in top form, but not so often that the horses are overworked.
As competition nears, they “practice with intention,” as Erickson described it, in order to prepare for the challenges they will face during competition.
The weekend’s competition will involve two courses: a 500-meter hunt course, more like a long trail, and a 90-meter track course. Each course involves a set number of targets at different heights: multi-sided tower targets, standard round targets and targets on the ground. Adding to the challenge, targets are situated at various angles. Riders are given a set timeframe to complete the course. The length and layout of the course will determine how many times they will get to shoot at each target.
After arriving in Tennessee, competition participants will have a mandatory practice day to allow them and the horses to become acclimated to the courses. Competition will be held on Saturday and Sunday.
The local Heart of a Warrior Mounted Archery members will work to accumulate enough scores to be nationally ranked. Scores are accumulated for two years. After that time period is over, the process begins again.
After this weekend, the local equestrian enthusiasts will turn their attention to July competition in Virginia Beach, Va.
Area interest in mounted archery continues to grow, and the sport is gaining in popularity around the world. Overseas, children as young as 8 or 9 are competing.
Now, Warren County is taking its place among the areas known for mounted archery.
For more information about mounted archery, visit the Rockin’ E Ranch Facebook page, visit heartofawarriorinc.com or search online for Mounted Archers of the Americas or the International Horseback Archery Association of the Americas.
