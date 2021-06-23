Local residents who have been longing to watch Brooke Simpson’s audition on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” got their wish Tuesday night as the Hollister native wowed judges with her rendition of “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo. Her husband, Ray, provided accompaniment.
In her interview which aired before her audition, Simpson spoke with pride about her home community and her Native American heritage as a member of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe.
Talking with the judges before her performance, Simpson echoed that feeling of pride and the desire to make her Tribe proud.
Her performance drew praise from “America’s Got Talent” judges, Simon Cowell (executive producer of the show), Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandell, including comparisons to past winners on singing competition, “American Idol,” and a prediction of future concerts on much larger stages. Simpson received a unanimous “yes” to advance to the next round of competition.
Simpson is the daughter of Mike and Jimille Mills of Hollister. Her fans were treated to a touching moment following Simpson’s audition when she hugged her husband and told him that she needed to call her mom back home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.