As spring flows into summer, Visit North Carolina rolls out Dream Big in Small Town NC in the state’s Northeast Lakes & Rivers region, an area dotted with waterside gems, refreshing views and resonant history.
Travelers can try their luck with sweepstakes prizing as they follow the Dream Big initiative’s roadmap to under-the-radar destinations that will welcome a boost in visitation and interest in longer stays.
“Halifax, Henderson, Tarboro, Warrenton — these towns and others invite travelers to cozy up and connect,” said Wit Tuttell, executive director of Visit North Carolina. “Their appeal is immediate as well as timeless with fresh vitality springing from the big dreams of hometown heroes and newly arrived visionaries. Now makes a perfect time for travelers to discover places worth knowing,”
Dream Big in Small Town NC, created by the General Assembly as the Rural Tourism Recovery Pilot Program, targets 16 counties at risk for population loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative began with a focus on five scenic mountain counties and now continues in Warren, Edgecombe, Halifax and Vance counties, whose bodies of water include Kerr Lake, Lake Gaston, the Tar River and the Roanoke River. The final phase, beginning in June, will zero in on seven Inner Banks counties.
Easily reached from exits along Interstates 85 and 95, the Northeast Lakes & Rivers destinations combine distinctive culture with landmark history plus natural beauty and recreation. Start the getaway dream by entering the sweepstakes for a chance to win:
• A $1,000 voucher from program partner Airbnb
• Three $100 gift cards for a choice of restaurants, shops and activities, including Gear and Beer, On the Square, Seven Springs Farm and Vineyard and Weldon Mills Distillery
• A $500 gift card from Visit NC to assist with travel expenses
For outdoor lovers, the rivers and lakes create ample reason to explore, Tuttell said. In Henderson, Kerr Lake and its 850 miles of shoreline have a dozen local access points, including eight in a state recreation area known for hiking and birding as well as water activities. At Lake Gaston, between Warrenton and Roanoke Rapids, adventure seekers can sign up for lessons from international wakeboarding champion Adam Fields’ AF Wake. Tarboro visitors can access the scenic Tar River Paddle Trail, and distance paddlers can embark on the Roanoke River State Trail from Welcome. Stunning views of history and nature reward hikers and bikers at Medoc Mountain State Park and on the Roanoke Canal Museum & Trail, which makes loaner bikes available.
If economic growth has favored urban areas in recent decades, the Lake & Rivers town have been fortified by a deep-rooted community spirit and sense of possibility. Ambitious locals who left have returned with big ideas for revitalizing and reinventing the places where they grew up. Homecoming enterprises include Tarboro’s On the Square restaurant and Tarboro Brewing, Halifax’s Hen & the Hog and Halifax Studios, and Littleton’s Blue Jay Bistro, Main Street Wines and Daphne’s Coffee Shop plus the revitalized Littleton Cultural Arts Center. Near Norlina, Seven Springs Farm and Vineyard opened in 2020 to become a popular spot for music events and wine tastings.
The Dream Big initiative is funded with $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. For more information about the initiative and sweepstakes, go to VisitNC.com.
