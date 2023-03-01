African Dance.jpg

LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

Both children and adults join in as Mama Azia, who teaches, performs and choreographs danced in venues in the United States and across the world, presents an African Dance Workshop at Warren County Memorial Library on Feb. 23. Outside the United States, she has taught African dance in Belize, the Bahamas, Zimbabwe and New Zealand. Her presentation at the library last week included a traditional greeting and response, a lesson on the kinds of African drums and where they originated, and much more to illustrate the rich history of African music and dance and its far-reaching impact on the arts.