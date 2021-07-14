The David Esleck Trio will give a performance of jazz music at Cherry Hill on Sunday, July 18. The program will begin at 3 p.m., and admissions will be taken at the door. This is the annual Edwina Rooker Endowed Concert, established in honor of the late Warrenton resident and longtime friend of the Cherry Hill Historical Foundation.
Dr. Esleck performed solo at the piano in 2018 and played with his trio for an enthusiastic audience in 2019.
Esleck, adjunct professor of music at the University of Richmond, includes performing, composing, producing and educating among his life’s work. He appears frequently in concerts and recitals, both as a piano soloist and with his jazz trio. His recordings have been nominated for both Grammy and Indie awards, and he has performed for presidents, heads of state, CEOs, Hollywood stars, and with well-known musical groups. His compositions, both jazz and classical, are heard in concerts, films and on television. A trained composer, Esleck holds bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees in the discipline.
Musical arrangements for piano, cello and percussion will be announced during the program.
Admission charges are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and no charge for children age 12 and under.
A reception will be held in the historic plantation house following the performance.
For more information about Cherry Hill and driving directions to the venue, visit cherryhillconcerts.com or call 252-257-5259.
