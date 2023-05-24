Coming to Lakeland Cultural Arts Center on Saturday, May 27, at 7:30 is the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra with a patriotic salute to America’s veterans.
This high-energy big band out of Charleston brings sass and swing to every show. The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra has provided entertainment across the country and around the world for 20 years for some of the most recognizable names.
Tickets may be purchased at https://lakelandcac.vbotickets.com/event/The_Fabulous_Equinox_Orchestra/93756. Lakeland is offering special discounted tickets for all veterans and their families.
Lakeland Cultural Arts Center is located at 411 Mosby Ave., Littleton. For more information, call 252-586-3124.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.