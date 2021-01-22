The Warren County Arts Council has launched its Artist Registry, a new website feature and community development tool. The registry will feature artists and arts organizations not only from Warren County, but from the region. Artists and organizations from neighboring counties in the region are encouraged to join the registry.
According to Warren County Arts Council board member and registry project lead, Dian Sourelis, “Our new Artist Registry will be a tool to not only identify and inform the creative community by directly providing information about grants, best practices and exhibition opportunities, but the registry will also introduce this talented population to the community at large.”
The Artist Registry, found at warrencountyartsnc.org, is open to artists of multiple disciplines and varied experiences. The registry will also list arts-based organizations. For $25 a year, the registry will host a brief bio about the artist, four work samples, and link to a website or social media page.
“Working on several projects and grants recently really drove the point home that our arts council just didn’t have a good grasp on all the artists in our area,” said Charla Duncan, chairwoman of the Warren County Arts Council. “When we want to reach out about funding or development opportunities, or to hire someone for community programming, we really need a database of creatives to pull from. It’s the next step in our organization’s growth,” Duncan said.
Duncan’s words were echoed by Sourelis, who has been a mixed media artist for 45 years and recently relocated to Warren County from Chicago, and who herself is listed on multiple artist registries in the country.
“This registry is a big step toward identifying the talents and needs of our artists, while creating communities that value and support the arts,” stated Sourelis.
For more information or questions, contact the Warren County Arts Council at warrencountyartscouncil@gmail.com. The Warren County Arts Council can be found online at warrencountyartsnc.org and on Facebook and Instagram at @wcartcouncil.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.