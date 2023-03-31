The 203 ladies and their guests who attended the March 21 Lake Gaston Ladies Club luncheon meeting were treated to a spring fashion show while they gathered at the Family Life Center at Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Gasburg, Va.
President Susan Zimmerman opened the meeting and welcomed new members and guests. Judy Arthur led the ladies in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and singing “God Bless America.” Vice President Valerie Ruch announced the special anniversaries, new grandmothers/great-grandmothers, and March birthdays. Peg Morgan won the monthly birthday surprise gift. Bernice Jiano was recognized for her 90th birthday.
President Zimmerman announced that the club now has 517 members. She also thanked Sue Feldman and her helpers for the St. Patrick’s Day table decorations, Trudy Stanek and her hospitality committee for the morning refreshments, and the “angels” who assisted members with special needs.
Betsy Willsey offered a special devotion, and lunch was catered by The Kitchen Table, Gasburg. Activity group coordinators shared some of their upcoming spring plans. The Giving Bucket donations on the tables will be given to Jackson Feild Behavioral Health Services in Jarratt, Va. Jackson-Feild is a residential adolescent psychiatric and substance use treatment program. Using the trauma-informed treatment model, they work with children and their families to heal the effects of mental health and substance use issues which touch each of the families. Colleen Montesi won $100 in the Charitable Giving raffle.
Ten members of the LGLC served as models and donned spring outfits furnished by The Quality Shop in Roanoke Rapids. Accessories were also provided to complement each outfit. Fashions featured included Multiples, Shana, Tribal, Jess & Jane, Joseph Ribkoff, Renaur, Tru Luxe, A La Carte, Tulip and Inoaha. Gift cards to The Quality Shop were won by Susie Bersch, Marianne Gearhart and Helen Moran. The show was narrated by Program Chairman Mary Lou Kellogg.
The April LGLC meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 18, at the PHCC Family Center, Gasburg. Always popular with the ladies, there will be a plant sale to raise funds for the club’s charitable giving goals. Plants, herbs and hanging baskets are being provided by the Littleton Plant Farm. The LGLC will also have its annual Celebration of Life to remember its members who have passed away within the last year. Special music for this program will be provided by the Gastonettes.
The purpose of the LGLC is to promote friendship among the members, allow women from the Lake Gaston area to meet and become acquainted through fun and fellowship, share mutual interests, and participate in a variety of activities sponsored by LGLC activity groups.
If you live lakefront or in a lakefront community, you can be a part of this group of ladies. Membership information is available from Debbie Gravanda, membership Cchair, at debbie@gravanda.com.
