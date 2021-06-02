Singer/songwriter and Hollister native Brooke Simpson announced on social media last week that she auditioned for NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”
The daughter of Mike and Jimille Mills, Simpson was introduced to television audiences during the 2017 season of the singing competition, “The Voice,” when she reached the finals.
Over just two days, Simpson’s social media post announcing her audition for “America’s Got Talent,” drew more than 1,000 “likes” and “loves,” with nearly 200 comments from well wishers.
After “The Voice,” Simpson embarked on a songwriting and recording career in Los Angeles, Calif., which has included the release of singles, “Little Bit Crazy” and “Stick Like Honey,” and the mini EP, “So Tired.”
She recently told the newspaper that her career has been going strong in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that she has been working on creative projects inside and outside the realm of music. Simpson noted that she has been writing and vocal producing for other artists based in Los Angeles, and that she has started work on an album.
Simpson’s official website, brookesimpsonmusic.com, indicates that she has worked with Miley Cyrus, her coach on “The Voice,” Sia and Taboo of The Black Eyed Peas.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Simpson landed a role in American Reparatory Theater at Harvard University’s revival of the Broadway musical, “1776.” The cast has been meeting virtually since the pandemic began to prepare for the production with the hope that performances can begin in 2022.
Over the Memorial Day weekend, Simpson returned home to North Carolina to appear in concert at the First Fruits Farm Memorial Balloon Festival in Louisburg.
Simpson’s family was unsure when her audition could appear on “America’s Got Talent.” The season premiere was Tuesday, June 1. The program will be broadcast each Tuesday at 8 p.m. on NBC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.