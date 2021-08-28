The Littleton Woman’s Club will sponsor the Sidewalk Café and bake sale again this year at the Littleton/Lake Gaston Festival to be held on Sept. 4.
The sale will be held in the lot between BB&T and Futrell Pharmacy on Main Street in Littleton.
A variety of baked goods will be available.
Area residents are asked to help the club by donating items to sell. Items should be brought to the site between 8 and 10 a.m.
Proceeds from the sale will go toward the upkeep of Person’s Ordinary and other community projects.
An Open House will be held at the Ordinary on Sept. 4 between noon and 2 p.m. The Ordinary is at 116 College St., Littleton.
