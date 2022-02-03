Geraldine Jones of Warrenton turned to coloring as a form of therapy as she was recovering from illness several months ago. Her love of coloring continues today, as she encourages others to pick up some pencils and give it a try.
Everything was going well for Jones, who recently turned 60. Then came early August in 2021. Jones recalled that she was fine one day, but when she awoke in the middle of the night, she couldn’t see.
“I was seeing one minute, and the next I wasn’t,” she said. “It happened in the blink of an eye.”
Her husband called 911, and Jones was transported to the hospital. That began a long process of recovery. Jones did regain her sight, but she had to stay in the hospital three weeks and in a nursing home for about a month before she was able to return home on Oct. 1.
“Nobody but God handles everything,” Jones said about her experience.
She still uses a walker to get around, but she is thankful that she has come as far as she has.
An important part of the recovery process has been coloring. Jones’ love of the hobby began in the nursing home when she was bored and asked if there was an activity or craft that she could do. She received paper, pencils and paint and began to work with them, but the results were a little dark and messy.
Jones then asked her family to bring more coloring supplies, and they responded with pencils, crayons, a pencil sharpener and more.
After she returned home, her family knew exactly what to get her for her birthday: more coloring supplies.
Jones’ family sees what the coloring books designed for adults mean to her.
“My aunt said, ‘You’re good. You have the patience to color these,’” she said. “I said, ‘I could color, watch TV or sit in the bed. Why not color?”
For Jones, the titles of her coloring books perfectly describe what coloring means to her, such as “Mindful Coloring: Color Your Way to Peace of Mind.”
She especially loves coloring books with Bible verses. Jones enjoys reading the verse before coloring the related design.
As Jones continues her recovery, she finds that coloring allows her to stay happy.
“It keeps your mind going the right way instead of being worried,” she said. “Once I start coloring, I may have the TV on, but I won’t pay attention to it. My mind is on coloring.”
Jones has found that she sometimes loses track of time when she is coloring. Her husband helped her with whatever she needed during her recovery, including cooking meals. Now that Jones is able to resume cooking, there have been times when she is coloring and realizes that she needs to start supper.
There have been other times when she is coloring and realizes that it is time to go to bed, but she doesn’t consider that wasted time.
“Coloring is a great thing,” Jones said. “The house is quiet, the TV is turned down, and other people have gone to bed. If you sit down and color, you can color way to peace of mind.”
She expresses thanks to her husband, son, other family members and friends for their support during her recovery. Now, she will turn her attention to publishing the book she was working on before her illness.
In the meantime, Jones will continue to color and hopes that more people will take up coloring as an fun activity to relieve boredom and help them maintain peace of mind.
