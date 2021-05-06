The Cherry Hill Historical Foundation will hold its first full concert in more than a year on Sunday, May 9. The Mother’s Day event will begin at 3 p.m. and will feature pianist Jonathan Levin performing Beethoven’s Sonata Op. 27, No. 2 “Moonlight”; Moldobasonov’s “Mother’s Field” ballet and Edvard Grieg’s Sonata in E Minor, op. 7.
Levin has established himself as a compelling pianist, composer, concert producer, and music entrepreneur. He is artistic director and founder of the Clayton Piano Festival, now in its 10th season of concerts. He presented a special performance of Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow, and has made solo appearances in major venues across the United States, including Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center. He has been a laureate of many competitions and prizes, including the National Stillman-Kelley Award, 2nd Prize at the 2012 Los Angeles International Liszt Competition, and recipient of the Alan Walker Award from the American Liszt Society.
Levin has performed several times at Cherry Hill, and the directors are pleased to feature him as the guest artist for the Emily Meymandi Concert, established by Dr. Assad Meymandi in honor of his late wife.
Due to the continuing threat of COVID-19, safety precautions will be in effect for the concert and the reception to follow. Social distancing will be followed, and those attending will be asked to wear masks. Several seating areas will be available, including the front and back porches, and outer doors will remain open.
Admissions will be taken at the door, with adults at $10, students at $5, and all children 12 and under at no charge. For other information, visit cherryhillconcerts.com or call 252-257-5259.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.