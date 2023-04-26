Artist and renowned printmaker John Gall will be on hand for a Meet the Artist event on Saturday, April 29, at Lakeland Cultural Arts Center in Littleton. The event will be held from 1-3 p.m. to celebrate his exhibit, 30 Years of Printmaking, presented by Frank’s Fine Arts.
Gall began as a painter in the mid-’70s creating traditional landscapes, seascapes, and still-life work. While attending Guilford College in Greensboro, he discovered his true voice as an artist.
With a math and science background, he combines graphs and symbols of mathematical equations with human figures in some of his works to represent metaphors for knowledge and how knowledge interacts with humanity. Other works include interpretations from travels in Italy, whimsical predicaments of human souls, fantasy and surreal art.
“I strive to tell stories with my art, whether indirectly as metaphors or directly as narratives. Even a still life can tell a story,” Gall explains. “My subjects may be dreamed, imagined, or experienced, as an autobiographical interpretation, but those invented from my imagination are the most precious to me.”
Gall draws inspiration from Rembrandt, Goya, Whistler, and Picasso, who all excelled as draftsmen and etchers.
“The love of a strong graphic image and the craft to produce it can be clearly seen in their prints,” he said.
Gall has worked as preparator for the Theatre Art Galleries in High Point, has been a visiting artist to various educational institutions providing lectures and demonstrations, has taught relief and intaglio printmaking at Guilford College, and has been featured in numerous solo exhibits.
A collection of Gall’s mixed media pieces will be on display at Frank’s Fine Arts, 133 E South Main St., Littleton, until May 13.
Lakeland Cultural Arts Center is at 411 Mosby Ave., Littleton.
