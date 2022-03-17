After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the annual SpringFest festival returns next month to downtown Warrenton with live music, vendors and food offerings on Courthouse Square, 109 South Main Street. SpringFest will be held Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Vendors — from crafters and artisans of all kinds, to direct sellers, home bakers, food trucks and nonprofits — are needed for the festival to be a success. Applications are available at the town of Warrenton’s website, warrenton.nc.gov, and can be downloaded from this article online at warrenrecord.com.
Vendor spaces are $20 each, and the application deadline is April 19.
Sponsors are also sought to help defray festival costs.
Two bands familiar to many will provide music for the festival. Backyard Bluegrass Band will perform in the morning, and the South Main Band will present classic rock, rhythm and soul during the afternoon.
For more information, email mcoffman@caststonesystems.com or call Warrenton Town Hall at 252-257-1122.
