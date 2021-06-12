Entries are now being accepted for the Littleton Patriotic Parade, which will be held on Saturday, July 3. Line-up will be at 9:30 a.m. at Lakeland Theater with the parade beginning promptly at 10 a.m.
The annual celebration of July 4 shows appreciation for those who make freedom possible. Families put on their red, white and blue, and children ride their bikes, push scooters or ride in wagons and strollers, neighbors put on their patriotic garb and walk together, joining floats, fire engines and old cars to celebrate America.
Those planning to participate with a float or vehicle are asked to call Heidi Hogan at 252-586-6828 to assure a good spot in the parade line-up.
Those planning to attend are asked to bring their flags to wave as the parade passes by and to be part of the celebration of America.
