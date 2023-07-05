The David Esleck Trio will perform jazz at Cherry Hill on Sunday, July 9. The concert will begin at 3 p.m., and admissions will be taken at the door. This will be the group’s first appearance at the historic venue since 2019, and the area’s many jazz enthusiasts have sought their return since that performance.
Dr. Esleck, performer, composer, producer and educator, teaches at the University of Richmond. Experienced as a multi-instrumentalist, he focuses on the piano, both as a soloist and with the trio. He has been heard in concerts and recitals around the country, including performances for and with presidents, heads of state, CEO’s, Hollywood stars and musical figures like Tony Bennett. He holds bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees. Jazz bands, children’s choirs, orchestras and soloists have performed Esleck’s music, and it has been heard in films and television programs.
On Sunday, Dr. Esleck will play the Steinway grand and will be joined by Jason Jenkins on bass and Keith Willingham on drums.
Admission for this concert will be $10 for adults, $5 for students, and children 12 and under will be admitted at no charge. A reception will follow the program. For further information and driving directions, visit www.cherryhillconcerts.com or call 252-257-5259.
