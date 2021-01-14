Just a few short months after leasing an empty storefront in Warrenton, Stacy Woodhouse is set to open the county’s first distillery — fingers crossed — as soon as February.
Locorum, Latin for local, is at 142 S. Main St. Its windows and restored 100-year-old front doors are now papered, or have gone “undercover,” the distillery’s Instagram page has teased, an old trick used by Todd Smith, owner of the former North Main Street lifestyle store The Scarlet Rooster. Woodhouse has hired Smith, a master at retail merchandising, design and building suspense for his open house window displays by papering them in advance, to head up Locorum’s design.
The distillery’s interior is undergoing a classy renovation, with walls painted Urbane Bronze and Grizzle Gray, furniture including cognac leather chairs, mid-century modern light fixtures, and a one-of-a-kind custom bar.
“We want this to be a place where you can come and relax and have a good time,” Woodhouse said. “An upscale place.”
Locorum, which will help the local economy by sourcing as much as possible from local farmers, such as grains and fruits, will offer tastings and tours, and host competitions geared toward the alcohol aficionado.
The distillery will open with vodka and moonshine, then add to its inventory all basic liquors including gin, rum and brandy. The process of aging bourbon will begin later this year.
To keep up with happenings at Locorum, follow the distillery on Instagram @locorumdistillery and watch for that paper to be ripped off the windows.
