The Warrenton Revitalization Committee once again presents Summer Movie Nights on Courthouse Square, located at 109 S. Main St., Warrenton, beginning this Saturday.
One movie per month will be presented at sunset through September. This summer’s schedule is as follows:
• June 10: “Encanto” (sunset at 8:26 p.m.)
• July 8: “Back to the Future” (sunset at 8:34 p.m.
• Aug. 12: “Minions” (sunset at 8:08 p.m.)
• Sept. 9: “The Jungle Book” (sunset at 7:30 p.m.)
Steve’s Sno Cones will be selling food, and the Warrenton Revitalization Committee will also be selling hot dogs, popcorn and beverages.
