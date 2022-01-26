Whether you want to learn more about historical figures or you want to find something interesting to take a break from the winter cold, the Warren County Memorial Library offers opportunities for learning and fun during the month of February.
A variety of resources related to Black History Month will allow the public to learn more about familiar historic figures and discover other people who made a difference.
The library will offer information stations related to Black History Month and Presidents’ Day that are available via QR codes, learning links and books. Learn more about history, culture and cuisine.
Dr. Carlton Wilson, historian and dean of the College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities at North Carolina Central University, will present “Black History and Wellness” at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24. The public may access the event virtually from the library, their home or another location by going to tinyurl.com/WCMLDrWilson22. The meeting ID is 834 7607 7501, and the password is 169851.
Learn more about famous African-Americans by visiting https://tinyurl.com/WCMLFamousAFAM. For Black History poems, quotes and clips, visit https://tinyurl.com/
WCMLBlackHistoryPoems.
In addition to the observances of Black History Month and Presidents’ Day in February, the library’s calendar lists a number of national days that may or may not be familiar:
• Feb. 1: Lunar New Year
• Feb. 2: Groundhog Day
• Feb. 9: National Pizza Day
• Feb. 17: Random Acts of Kindness Day
• Feb. 19: Tug of War Day
• Feb. 27: International Polar Bear Day
Ongoing features
The library continues to offer a number of services and other features to help with everything from technology to homework.
Living with Tech allows the public to receiving help with technology, devices, email, computers, the internet and related questions by visiting the library or call 252-257-4990.
Career Digital allows access to the Career & Technical Education Database via NC Live by going to https://www/nclive.org/cgi-bin/nclsm?rsrc=313. The database offers vocational informaiotn on technical topics, such as computing science, healthcare, building trades, auto mechanics, sales and retail, accounting, graphic design and photography.
Homework help resources are available from NC Live, including the featured resource, Transparent Language Online, which is available by going to https://www/nclive.org/cgi-bin/nclsm?rsrc=443.
Watch and Learn features “Einstein and Hawkins: Masters of Our Universe” and is available via Access Video On Demand at NCLive.org (https://www/nclive.org/cgi-bin/nslsm?rsrc=379).
Programs for all ages
The library will offer a variety of programs for people of all ages during the month of February.
The Video Game Spectator Club will continue its focus on the theme of Speedrunning. The virtual Zoom meeting provide a place to discuss video games, streams, eSports, speedrunning and more. The club is designed for all skill levels. This month’s meeting will be from 3-4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14. Access the meeting at tinyurl.com.WCMLGamingFeb22. The meeting ID is 862 4056 1524, and the password is 728751. The dial-in number is 301-715-8592.
“Beary” Good Storytime, featuring books by Karma Wilson, will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, with “Bear Can’t Wait.” The preschool story time features a story and songs about bears. Participants are invited to cuddle up their favorite stuffed bear.
Ms. B’s Brilliant Books features Preschool Stories on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., I Can Read Chapter Books on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and Terrific Toddler Tales on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. Programs are available anytime at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
Super Simple Songs will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 21 and will be available anytime at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
Heart to Heart-Love Is In The Air will offer a Valentine’s Day Card Making Station throughout the day on Thursday, Feb. 10. Blind Date With A Book encourages the public to find a book they fall in love with and want to read from cover to cover.
The Teen Anime & Manga Book Club meets virtually every other Monday at 3 p.m. The Feb. 7 meeting may be accessed at tinyurl.com/WCMLFeb22Anime1 with meeting ID 815 3758 9736 and password 338438. The Feb. 21 meeting will be available at tinyurl.com/WCMLFeb22Anime2 with meeting ID 824 7372 9651 and password 634110. The dial-in number is 301-715-8592.
The Warren County Memorial Library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. For more information, call 252-257-4990 or visit wcmlibrary.org.
