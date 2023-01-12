Manson resident Susan Wood began painting while see was in secondary school. Growing up in England, Wood started the hobby in high school.
However, for a while, painting was just that – a hobby. Between working as a police officer and training teacher (both for the police and in self-defense classes) and raising three boys with her husband, Wood rarely had time to fully indulge in the art form.
“I’ve always wanted to be able to paint like this,” Wood said while showing me around her at-home studio. “To be able to sit down and not rush.”
Wood and her family moved to the United States when she was 40 years old. They moved from Florida to Massachusetts, where Wood worked as an art teacher for a while, before retiring and settling down in Manson in 2017.
Wood loves the Manson community and her neighbors in it. She is able to focus on her painting while her husband is able to focus on fishing at either of the lakes.
“It’s beautiful here,” Wood said. “And the people here are always so willing to help you, no matter what you need.”
Wood also joked about her first ever trip to Piggly Wiggly in Littleton after having only ever seen the grocery store in movies.
While her husband fishes on Kerr Lake and Lake Gaston, Wood takes pictures on them to use as references for her painting. While she paints multiple types of subjects, Wood enjoys taking or looking at photos of the lakes for her pieces the most.
“Kerr Lake is always changing. When the water is very high, it covers the bottoms of the trees and when the water is low, you see these little rocks and logs,” Wood said.
“Lake Gaston on the other hand is mostly level, but it’s still very pretty. It’s very polished – manicured almost.”
While Wood has been painting for years, she feels as if she learns something different every time she paints. She believes there’s no rush to working on something and revises her works if she feels its not complete. Even some of her older pieces have been reworked to include more highlights or shadows.
Wood, who works primarily with oil paints, works on more than one painting at a time. While one piece dries, she’ll focus on another, and will do this for three to four pieces. Each painting, according to Wood, takes about two weeks to complete.
While Wood doesn’t paint for a profit, if someone wants a piece made or likes a piece she’s finished, she’s open to discussing price or shipment – though she mostly charges the amount it costs to make each painting. Wood has also donated a few of her pieces to organizations such as Camp Kerr Lake, which auctioned off her paintings to raise money.
“I didn’t mind at all,” Wood said. “It costs very little to make and it allowed them to raise some money to do things with.”
Wood loves painting the local lakes and wildlife. She believes that visiting the lakes and standing at the water, looking out is an amazing experience.
“You feel connected to something bigger than yourself, and I believe that that is amazing.”
Wood’s subjects are mostly the lake and wildlife, but she also has paintings of flowers, people and other animal life.
