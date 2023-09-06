Murder! Mayhem! A plane crash! And hilarity!
You can expect to see all of this and more at the season opener of Lakeland Cultural Arts Center’s 2023-2024 season. “The 39 Steps” is a play based on Alfred Hitchcock’s 1935 movie of the same name, although it has been updated and hilariously revised.
Think of it as Hitchcock meets Monty Python. Four actors play dozens of characters who engage in train chases, romantic moments and plane crashes. These are many clever references to other Hitchcock movies placed throughout as the audience tries to figure out what or who “The 39 Steps” are. Directed by John DuVall, and starring David Lasky, Michael Grimm, Wendy Grimm, and introducing Dennis Bowen to the Lakeland stage.
“The 39 Steps” opens Sept. 15, and runs the 16th, 17th (matinee at 2 p.m.) 21st,22nd, and 23rd.
Tickets are available at lakelandcac.org or by calling 252-586-3124
Lakeland Cultural Arts Center is located at 411 Mosby Ave., Littleton. Season flex passes are available.
