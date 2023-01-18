Most people might look at a piece of vintage or antique china with a chip, crack or other imperfection and toss it aside. Not Warrenton’s Deborah Phillips, also known as CherryGal. Those pieces of china, along with other tiny treasures in the form of buttons, shells, jewelry bits, semi-precious gemstones and more form the colorful palette at the heart of her mosaic frames, flowerpots and other decorative items.
Now, the community will have an opportunity to learn how to create mosaic frames using the Pique Assiette technique during Phillips’s Crafting with CherryGal: Mocaic Frames workshop on Feb. 22 from 6-8 p.m. at Bragging Rooster, located at 120 S. Main St., Warrenton.
Finding a use for broken china
Phillips can trace her interest in the Pique Assiette technique to the years she lived in Washington, D.C. The change of administrations brought constant changeovers of homes and estates as people moved in and out of the nation’s capital. These changes brought with them frequent estate sales and other opportunities for the general pubic to purchase articles that families did not take with them.
Phillips was drawn to sales that featured smaller household items — figurines, china and silver — and often purchased whatever was available. Inevitably, there were broken pieces of glass, china and jewelry among the intact items.
In her frustration, Phillips said that she “moaned” to a friend who happened to create mosaics. The friend cut squares of china to fill frames and also took a garden rock and covered it with china pieces. All work was done by hand.
Discovering Pique Assiette
Inspired by her friend’s creations, Phillips wanted to learn more about creating mosaics. In her research, she discovered the ancient technique of Pique Assiette. She said that the technique is different from other forms of mosaics because all work is done by hand by smashing or cutting with nippers. Ideally, antique or vintage pieces are incorporated.
Phillips always selects pieces that cannot be used for their original purpose because they are broken or damaged in some way, or are discolored.
“It is important to not destroy antique and vintage pieces just for (Pique Assiette),” she said.
Phillips loves to work with antique and vintage china.
“That carries so much history,” she said. “My favorite school subject is history.”
Along the way, Phillips has found special pieces, such as china that survived World War II.
She often incorporates the history of a piece in her mosaic designs by including a backstamp, the information found on the back or underside of a piece of china that shows where it was made.
What workshop participants will learn
Phillips hopes that participants at next month’s mosaic frames workshop will enjoy the Pique Assiette technique as much as she does.
As she opens the two-hour workshop, she will describe the Pique Assiette technique. However, because shaping and nipping pieces is such an important, but time consuming, part of the process, Phillips will provide pre-broken shards in sizes that will be usable on frames. She will discuss how to nip and break pieces safely.
Phillips indicated that the projects that participants will be making during the workshops are designed to be family friendly for both adults and age-appropriate children, likely around 7 or 8 and older.
Trays of pre-selected pieces of china, shells, semi-precious stones and jewelry bits will be available. Due to safety concerns for children, there will be no glass pieces.
Participants will lay out their design and adhere it to their frame with mastic.
When participants leave, they will receive a goody bag with instructions and grout to finish their projects. Phillips noted that the Mastik will need time to cure before the frame will be ready for grout.
A charcuterie board will be served. The registration fee covers all costs except for drinks purchase at Bragging Rooster. Non-alcoholic options are available.
Phillips hopes to offer more workshops in the future for both adults and children.
Crafting with CherryGal: Mosaic Frames will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Bragging Rooster, located at 120 S. Main St., Warrenton. The $35 registration fee covers all materials to create one frame. Parents who would like to bring a child, but do not want to buy two tickets may work on the same frame together. To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/crafting-with-cherrygal-heirloom-mosaic-frames-tickets-496688638087?fbclid=IwAR3izRHq6HjgxU2qK9wQ8BcOLfzJBe-d0VGHOe-DtjkpJHCHoqc_M8XEScE or call 252-879-0022 by Feb. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.