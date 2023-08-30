The 38th annual Littleton-Lake Gaston Festival will be held Labor Day weekend (Sept. 1 and 2) on Main Street in Littleton.
The festival begins Friday evening at 5 p.m. with food vendors and children’s carnival rides. The Castaways will take the stage at 7 p.m. playing beach music, soul and rock & roll favorites.
Saturday’s Festival events start at 10 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. Carnival rides will continue. Raffle prizes will be drawn. Food vendors, artists and crafters, and nonprofits will be present. The Stray Cats Rod and Custom Show will take place beginning at 9 a.m.
The Littleton Lions Club will be selling BBQ sandwiches and soft drinks beginning at 5 p.m. Friday night and again Saturday morning at 11 a.m. BBQ plates will be available starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday. BBQ by the pound will also be sold Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call 571-205-7229.
