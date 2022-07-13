Warren County Memorial Library continues its Summer Reading Program with a number of July activities designed for people of all ages.
With the theme, “Oceans of Possibilities,” the Summer Reading Program began on June 13 and will continue through Aug. 31, when a finale to celebrate readers is planned.
The library’s Summer Reading Program challenges participants to discover — or rediscover — the joy of reading. Students are challenged to think of reading in a new light, as something they can do for fun throughout the year.
People may sign up for the program at the library at any time through Aug. 30. Those who register will be entered into a prize drawing that will take place during the Aug. 31 finale. Prizes include a bike, games, puzzles, a camping chair, gift cards, a portable phone charger/hand warmer and a selfie ring light. When they register, participants will receive bags filled with a calendar of events for the Summer Reading Program, prizes, reading logs and more.
Warren County Memorial Library offers plenty of resources for checking out books to read this summer. People may go to the library or may access books online through NC Live and NC Kids. The password is available on the library website at wcmlibrary.org or by calling the library at 252-257-4990. Participants may also come to the library for help to access these resources.
While many people may think of a Summer Reading Program as focusing mainly on children and teens, adults are encouraged to participate as well. Adults may stop by the library to receive a Bingo sheet with reading suggestions to help them take the Summer Reading Challenge. The sheet will provide ideas for selecting what to read, such as reading a new release, work of historical fiction or book from the year you were born, or re-reading a favorite book from when you were younger.
In addition to reading books, people of all ages may participate in a variety of activities.
The library offers CheckersTV, which was a hit during last year’s Summer Reading Program. The educational program features Checkers the inventor and his robot sidekick, Snoozer. The program is geared toward elementary and middle school students, but adults are known to enjoy it as well. Episodes are 30 minutes and will be premiered at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays. Programs will be available on demand at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live. Episodes coming up this month include “On the Beach” on July 12, “Out to Sea” on July 19 and “Shiver Me Tinbers” on July 26
Warren County Memorial Library’s regular storytime events for children take on a Summer Reading Program flair with Seaside Storytimes. The storytimes are planned for 10:30 a.m. on the following schedule: Preschool Stories, Wednesdays; I Can Read Chapter Books, Thursdays; and Terrific Toddler Tales, Saturdays. Catch the premier or watch on demand at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
The Summer Reading Program continues regular activities offered for teens, but adults are known to enjoy them as well. The Anime & Manga Book Club is open to fans of Japanese comics and animation and those new to the genre. Participants will discuss what they enjoy and will give recommendations to help others discover new favorites.
The next discussion will be held at 3 p.m. on July 18 and may be accessed at tinyurl.com/WCMLJuly22Anime1. The meeting ID is 837 6014 8763 with password 929094.
The Video Game Spectator Club will allow participants to discuss video games they have played and professional competitions they have watched. Recent competition videos will also be offered.
The next discussion is scheduled for 3 p.m. on July 14 and may be accessed at tinyurl.com/WCMLGamingJuly22. The meeting ID is 835 0749 6825 with password 511197.
Warren County Memorial Library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. For more information, call 252-257-4990 or visit wcmlibrary.org.
