The Cherry Hill Board of Directors will present tenor Tyrone Chambers and pianist Jonathan Levin on Sunday, Aug. 27. The performance will begin at 3 p.m., and admission will be taken at the door. Adult admission is $10, students $5, and children 12 and younger are admitted at no charge.
Tyrone Chambers, a New Orleans native, began singing as a youngster with his church choir. He attended Morehouse College, where he earned a degree in music and developed a passion for opera. While at Morehouse, he received a thorough background in European classical music and later received a Masters in Music from the University of Oklahoma. He returned to New Orleans and performed in many local productions before moving to New York City for greater access to auditions. He has performed in numerous locations throughout Europe and the United States. His musical repertoire is extensive, being equally at home with jazz, musical theater, opera and oratorio.
Jonathan Levin has established himself as a compelling pianist, composer, concert producer and music entrepreneur. He is the artistic director and founder of the Clayton Piano Festival, now in its 12th season. Performing across the United States and Europe, Levin has been the recipient of a number of prestigious awards and has performed several times at Cherry Hill.
The two musicians have collaborated on several occasions to present programs of music from many genres. Sunday’s performance will include works of Charles Lloyd Jr., Moses Hogan, Samuel Barber, Arthur Davis, George Walker, Franz Schubert, Richard Strauss and others.
A reception for performers and guests will take place following the concert. The entire 1858 plantation home will be open for touring.
For additional information and driving directions, visit www.cherryhillconcerts.com or telephone 252-257-5259.
