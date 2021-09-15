The community can celebrate the arrival of fall with a Plantapalooza event on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 217 Brehon St., Warrenton. The rain date is Oct. 2 with the same hours.
Deborah Phillips, the event organizer, offers Plantapalooza as something fun for the community that will be small in scale in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I wanted to offer an event for the people to enjoy,” she said.
The event will feature a variety of plants to help participants prepare for the fall garden. CherryGal Organic Heirlooms will offer fall garden edibles for planting now and harvesting fall through spring. These include the following: asparagus, brassicas, garlic, perennial onion, fava, lettuces, spinach, Asian and Italian greens, house tomato, parsley pea, petit pois and more.
Perennial decorative garden and house plants, such as succulents, forsythia, iris and saffron crocus bubs.
Plantapalooza will also feature handmade arts and crafts from area vendors, including some who often participate in larger-scale activities typically held this time of year.
Vendors will include the following:
• Joanna Liguz of Henderson with Material Blessings. Liguz will offer hand-sewn items for the table and home, quilts, bags and totes.
• Susan Ely of Warrenton with Late Bloomer Gallery. Phillips said that Ely, who recently moved to Warrenton, took up the art of watercolor during the COVID-19 pandemic. The self-taught artist continues to experiment in style, but favorite subjects include garden scenes and birds.
• Phyllis Temple of Henderson with Just Natural Soaps. Temple will offer both handmade natural soaps and aromatherapy. Phillips described Temple’s soaps as artistic in style and creative in shape, decoration and scent. The most recent design is a snowflake soap.
• Jana Olecka of Raleigh with Rosehip Lane handknit fall and winter wear. Items include scarves and hats.
In addition to organizing the event, Phillips will offer her Fit of Pique mosaics and jewelry. Her jewelry sometimes incorporates her mosaic work or is made in the steampunk style with items such as antique watch faces. The jewelry features fine and semi-precious natural gemstones, vintage glass beads and other antique items.
Also available will be mosaic frames, mirrors, garden pots, fairy and toad houses, wind chimes and glass garden art.
The fairy houses are new for fall Plantapalooza. Designs feature bark, sticks and stones and are illuminated by fairy lights. Look inside for surprises.
For more information, visit Plantapalooza on Facebook.
