The 38th Annual Littleton-Lake Gaston Festival will be held Labor Day weekend (Sept. 1 and 2) on Main Street (Highway 158) in Littleton.
The festival begins Friday at 5 p.m. with food vendors and children’s carnival rides. The Castaways will take the stage at 7 p.m. playing beach music, soul, and rock & roll. Bring your chairs and dancing shoes for an evening of fun!
The Littleton Lions Club will be selling BBQ sandwiches and soft drinks beginning at 5 p.m. Friday night and again Saturday morning at 11 a.m. BBQ plates will be available starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Plates include beans, slaw and bread. Eat under the tent or eat-in at the Lions Club clubhouse on Ransom Street. BBQ by the pound will also be sold Friday and Saturday.
Saturday’s Festival events start at 10 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. Entertainment at the stage will include the Carolina Line Dancers and DJ Rich, playing favorite tunes.
Raffle prizes will be drawn at noon and 3 p.m. Saturday. Raffle tickets can be purchased from the Information Booth. You do not have to be present to win.
On Saturday, the Stray Cats Rod and Custom Show will take place in the parking lot behind Truist and Futrell Pharmacy on Main Street beginning at 9 a.m.
Additionally on Saturday, vendors, crafters and nonprofits from across North Carolina and Virginia will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. bringing woodcrafts, handmade crafts, jewelry, candles, creative yard art and more. Festival-goers can also take a walk along Littleton’s streets to visit the businesses the town has to offer.
Local service organizations, the Town of Littleton and Lions service projects are beneficiaries of funds raised through the Festival.
For more information, call 571-205-7229.
