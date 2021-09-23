Amy Moore of Norlina and Linda Kennedy of Williamsburg, Va., share a love of farm life — they both come from multigenerational farm families. Today, their shared interest inspired them to publish the children’s book, “Meg’s Backyard Eggs.”
Moore operated a farm in Bath, where she grew her own food. She recalled that she was an entrepreneur as a child.
“I was always doing little businesses growing up,” Moore said. “I want to encourage children to be self-made.”
Kennedy grew up on a far in Tennessee. Her great-grandfather was a country doctor who was often paid in chickens. He also had a green thumb, raising a variety of vegetables, along with pigs, chickens and cattle.
“He was so good with plants,” Kennedy said.
As adults, both Moore and Kennedy work to identify creative ways for their respective farms to pay for themselves.
They might not have met if Moore had not moved to Warren County about three years ago. Here, she opened an airbnb known as the tiny home at Matthews Creek. Kennedy was her first guest.
She loved having the chance to feed the “trained” cows and goats, and seeing the chickens and vegetables raised on the farm.
With their shared backgrounds, Moore and Kennedy quickly became best friends. Kennedy visits Matthews Creek often.
In addition to shared love of farm life, they both wanted to find a way to encourage children to set goals and work to achieve them, especially to become entrepreneurs.
An avid reader, Moore always wanted to write a book. Kennedy developed stories to tell her children at bedtime or when the electricity went out during a storm.
Together, they developed the story that would become “Meg’s Backyard Eggs” through a back-and-forth process of adding on to what the other had written. Moore and Kennedy’s families joined in the process.
The resulting book focuses on the main character of Meg, who sees a bike she really wants when she is out shopping with her mother. The only problem is that the bike costs $100. Meg doesn’t whine or complain. Instead, she orders some baby chicks and raises them. When they are old enough, she begins selling the eggs, but will she raise enough to purchase the bike?
Moore and Kennedy said that they want the book to be more than a fun story for children. They want young readers to see how Meg plans her egg-selling business, and how she determines how long it will take to raise enough money to buy the bike.
More books are planned in the future. Subject ideas include making soap at Matthews Creek and a little girl who wants to become a nurse like her mother. Ultimately, Moore and Kennedy would like to develop a book series filled with their characters’ adventures, such as playing in the creek and fishing.
They hope to release at least one new book by June 2022.
“Meg’s Backyard Eggs” is available at three locations in Warrenton: Awesome God Christian Bookstore, 130 S. Main St.,; Drip Coffee + Market, 108 S. Main St.; and Warren Animal Feed, 102 College St. The book is also available on Amazon.
