“A Christmas Carol-the Live Radio Play” is coming to Lakeland Cultural Arts Center in Littleton on Dec. 9-11, and 15-17.
This a wonderful way to see a familiar classic. Set in a sound stage of a 1940s radio studio, five actors portray the over 30 characters in Charles Dickens’ beloved tale of redemption and hope. Complete with hilarious commercial breaks, live musical interludes, and a foley artist who creates all the sound effects, the production is performed by local actors.
Tickets range from $13-$20. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. with the exception of Dec. 11, when the performance will begin at 2 p.m. The production is part of the LCAC main stage series. For more information or to reserve your seats, go to lakelandcac.org or call 252-586-3124.
Lakeland Cultural Arts Center is located at 411 Mosby Ave., Littleton.
