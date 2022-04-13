A Traditional Festival will be held from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, in Hollister to offer people of all ages a day full of activities that highlight community togetherness.
The event will be held at the Doe Spun Building, 403 Gibbs Ave., Hollister. Activities will be taking place inside and on the grounds.
Event organizer Robin Jones credits her daughter, Little Miss Haliwa-Saponi Angel Selena Jones, with providing the inspiration for the festival and selecting the date.
“She wanted to dance, and be out there with her friends and the community,” Robin Jones said.
The idea of wanting to have fun with people in the community developed into plans for a festival to bring community residents of all ages together.
Highlights of the festival will include traditional dancing and drumming.
In addition, 16 vendors are scheduled to participate, highlighting a range of talents. Items that will be offered include beadwork, traditional Native American jewelry, inking, and traditional goods of the Inca, including clothing and jewelry.
Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School and Warren County Indian Education will offer traditional fry bread and Indian tacos to raise funds to attend the National Unity Conference.
There will be a $3 entrance fee for the festival. For more information, contact Robin Jones at 919-340-3586.
