Congressman Don Davis has announced that the 2023 Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students that live in North Carolina’s First Congressional District. The Congressional Art Competition is an annual event hosted by the Congressional Institute that highlights the artistic talent of high school students nationwide.
“The Congressional Art Competition ensures everyone who visits the U.S. Capitol has the opportunity to see the incredible talent of students from NC-01,” said Congressman Davis. “I can’t wait to see the creativity of our rising stars through this year’s submissions.”
All art and required forms must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 14. Artwork may not exceed, when framed, 26 inches by 26 inches and 4 inches in depth, and may not weigh more than 15 pounds.
Accepted two-dimensional artwork mediums are as follows:
• Paintings: oil, acrylics and watercolor
• Drawings: pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink and markers
• Collages: must be two dimensional
• Prints: lithographs, silkscreen and block prints
• Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
• Computer-generated art
• Photography
Congressman Davis will host the students who participated in the competition and their artwork at his district office in Greenville on Saturday, April 22, from noon until 2 p.m. Visit Congressman Davis’ website at dondavis.house.gov for detailed rules and entry forms. If you want more information on the Congressional Arts Competition, contact Emmanuel Gbedee, Constituent Services director, at emmanuel.gbedee@mail.house.gov or call 252-999-7600.
Entries must be original in concept, design and execution and may not violate U.S. copyright laws. Any entry copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic or advertisement) created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted. In addition, any work entered must be in the original medium (not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing).
The winning submission will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year alongside artwork from every Congressional district nationwide. Two runners-up will have their artwork displayed in Congressman Davis’ Greenville district office.
