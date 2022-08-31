Warren County High School junior Tyjahmere McLean will provide entertainment during the Dinner Off Main event, which will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. The event, an all white affair, will be held on Bragg Street in Warrenton, between Market and Franklin streets.
McLean is entering his second year with the WCHS marching band, known as the Dynamic Marching Machine. He joined the band and began band class during his sophomore year, proving to be a versatile musician.
McLean began the year focusing on clarinet, then moved to the alto saxophone. Later in the school year, he moved to tenor saxophone. Skilled in the three instruments, he plans to present musical selections on the tenor saxophone during Dinner Off Main.
Coordinated by Warren County native and John Graham High School graduate Patricia Jones Crosson and her business, BriCie Events, Dinner Off Main will include a catered meal, cocktail service provided by Locorum distillery and special guest JD Maniac.
Crosson, a retired education administrator, previously told the newspaper that she wanted to do something to give back to the community. She plans to move back to her home county with her husband, Everett, and would like for Dinner Off Main to become an annual charity event.
There is still time to purchase tickets for the 21-and-over event. Tickets are $50 per person, which includes dinner, a single drink ticket and entertainment. Tickets may be purchased online at eventbrite.com. Crosson told the newspaper last week that sales are going well, but Sept. 2 will be the final day to purchase tickets for the Labor Day weekend event.
For more information, email DinnerOffMain252@gmail.com.
