Warren County Schools will present its All County Arts Night on Friday at Warren County High School, located at 149 Campus Drive, Warrenton. Admission is free of charge.
Elementary, middle and high school students will showcase all arts disciplines taught at the county’s schools.
All County Arts Night will begin at 5 p.m. with a self-guided art exhibit. Students will be available to discuss their artwork. In addition, theatre students will present a “wax museum” featuring a number of characters. Those attending can press a button to watch each character come to life and present information about himself or herself.
A performing arts showcase will begin at 6 p.m. The Warren County High School Dynamic Marching Machine and an All County Chorus will perform. In addition, students will present a play written by students at Warren County Middle School. Students will introduce each performance and will discuss the process involved in preparing to present it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.