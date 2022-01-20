Taste of Warren will have its second annual weeklong culinary celebration for the restaurants, eateries, bars and other establishments in the greater Warren County area. Tabletop Media Group and The Warrenist will host special events Jan. 23-30.
Several experiences will be hosted throughout the community’s restaurant week, including Women in Food Six-Course Dinner and Panel, Canvas and Cupcakes, Taste of Warren Food Truck Rodeo, Not So Basic Batches: Food is Art, and a Sunday Brunch at Locorum.
Women in Food Six-Course Dinner and Panel
On Jan. 23 from 4-6 p.m., you can experience a six-course dinner prepared by the talents of women chefs, cooks and bakers from the Warren County area. Every course will feature locally sourced ingredients from local farmers and providers. For $75, you can enjoy these courses from confirmed culinary talents, including Korita Steverson, Rachel Robertson, Christy Davis, Rachel Aycock, Ashleigh Fleming, Denise Allen and Megan Taber. Courses will include NC meats and cheeses, tomato basil bisque, garlic parmesan wings, kale and cranberry salad with walnuts and feta, short rib, and more. Proceeds will benefit the Loaves and Fishes Ministries, a nonprofit food pantry that serves the residents of Warren County.
Location: 236 S. Main St, Warrenton, NC 27589
Canvas and Cupcakes: Art Show at Frontier Warren
On Jan. 28 from 6-8 p.m., you can enjoy an evening of art and dessert while meeting and mingling with artists. Artwork will be displayed and on sale. To sweeten the experience, a cupcake bar will be set up for your decorating and tasting pleasure. This event will be open to the public, free of charge. Donations will be accepted for cupcakes and wine.
Location: 140 S. Main St., Warrenton
Taste of Warren Food
Truck Rodeo
On Jan. 29 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Taste of Warren will offer a food truck rodeo at Mag’s Marketplace. This event will be free and open to the public. Confirmed food trucks include Lawrence and Perry, Soulbachi, Steve’s Sno Kone Kups, A Lil Sumn Sumn, and 10-33 Smokehouse.
Location: 307 E. Macon St, Warrenton
Food as Art
On Jan. 29 from 6-8 p.m., for $65 you can learn how to make a beautiful charcuterie board. This will be an in-person class at the Frontier Warren Coworking Space with a maximum of two people to create one board together. Food and drinks will be provided as you are taught to make roses, butterflies and more. You will be able to take your board home to impress family and friends, or take it to one of the participating Taste of Warren distilleries (Locorum) breweries (Mill Hill Taproom) or bars (Time Out Sports Bar) and finish out your evening.
Location: 140 S. Main St., Warrenton
Sunday Brunch at Locorum
On Jan. 30 from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., enjoy brunch at Locorum Distillery in downtown Warrenton. For $25, you will get to enjoy a full brunch menu and mimosa specials.
Location: 142 S. Main St., Warrenton
Sunday Un-wine at Seven Springs Vineyard
On Jan. 30 from 1-5 p.m., for $10, you can treat your palate to a wine tasting and experience the surroundings of Seven Springs Farm and Vineyard in the Norlina area. Embark on a self-guided tour of the vineyard or sit back and relax.
Location: 32 Axtell Ridgeway Rd., Norlina
For more information, visit Facebook or Instagram: Taste of Warren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.