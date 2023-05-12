The next Crafting With CherryGal workshop, co-hosted with The Bragging Rooster in Warrenton, will be held from 6-8 p.m. on June 7.
Participants will learn how to use the Pique Assiette Mosaic method to create a decorative pot for their home or garden.
A charcuterie board will be available, and beverages may be purchased from The Bragging Rooster.
Tickets are $48 per person and must be purchased no later than Monday, June 5. Go to https://square.link/u/TnsEu16l. Tickets are limited, so early registration is recommended.
