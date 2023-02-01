Lakeland Cultural Arts Center will hold auditions for “Crowns,” by Regina Taylor, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Feb. 4 and 2-5 p.m. on Feb. 5. Auditions will be held at Lakeland, located at 411 Mosby Ave., Littleton.
“Crowns” is a musical play about the celebration of African American spirituality and exploration of history and identity. This moving coming-of-age story is about a young woman who ventures South and encounters hats and their significance within the Black church.
If you have musical talent and would like to audition, come to Lakeland on either one of the audition days. Wear comfortable clothing and shows, and bring sheet music to sing.
Characters include the following:
• Mother Shaw: African American female, age-timeless, the Elder of the show
• Mabel: African American female, middle age
• Velma: African American female, early to middle age
• Wanda: African American female, early to middle age
• Jeanette: African American female, early to middle age
• Yolanda: American America female, young-17-30ish
• Man: African American male, middle age
• Gospel Choir: multi-cultural, any gender, any age
Musical director and choreography positions are also open.
Performances will be held in mid-to-late October. Rehearsals and tech week will be announced.
To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 252-586-3124.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.