Those words were echoed again and again as Clarksville, Va., resident Jack Peachum was presented the 2021 Oakley Hall Literary Prize Friday night during Warren Artists’ Market’s First Friday Main Street Poetry Night.
Dr. Don Arnold and Ernie Fleming, owners of Oakley Hall Antiques & Art in downtown Warrenton, created the Literary Prize in 2017 to honor persons in the greater Warren County region who have made outstanding contributions to Southern literary and to the encouragement of Southern writers.
With Friday’s presentation, Peachum joins Thomas Park, Arlene Bice and Jane Ball-Groom on the list of award recipients. The Literary Prize, which includes an engraved plaque and $100 cash prize, was not awarded in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The award is for people who help us become better at what we do, who inspire us, who provide positive critiques and examples of excellence,” Arnold said.
He added that those considered for the award possess a gift for turning a phrase, making it so attention-grabbing and beautiful that the reader thinks, “I wish I could do that.”
“That’s the person we wish to honor,” Arnold said.
He listed 10 adjectives to describe Peachum: gifted, tireless, intelligent, insightful, prolific, experienced, sensitive, versatile, honest and inspiring.
Peachum’s versatility is evident in the range of literary genres he has explored through his writings, becoming a widely published poet, essayist, playwright, novelist, editor, dramatist and author of short stories. In addition, he has been involved in acting and modeling.
Peachum’s works include the chapbook, “Polyamory,” “Kerr Lake Poems,” “Improv” and the novel, “Tempest.” He and his wife, Julia have co-authored pieces for stage and screen, and have been active in Chase City, Va., theatre in writing, acting and directing.
A member of the South Boston (Va.) Writers Group, he is involved in productions and programs for local youth.
With his involvement with these pursuits, Peachum remains active with the Warren Artists’ Market. Arnold expressed appreciation for Peachum’s willingness to offer encouragement and advice to other members in their writings. He said that he is grateful for Peachum’s positive critiques as he wrote his first novella, “The Loves of Mildred and Sarah Engel,” which was published in October 2020.
Peachum has had an impact on other members of the Warren Artists’ Market, including Thomas Park, who has published a number of works. Park noted that Peachum encourages the writers and aspiring writers he comes in contact with to strive for excellence and constant growth.
“He inspires me with his poetics and making us work,” Park said. “It’s not about applause, but about making us work.”
He described Peachum as both a gifted writer and a supporter of other writers.
“He makes people think about what they normally don’t think about,” Park said. “We are all products of the people we encounter. I am a product of him. He cares about Warrenton and this art scene.”
Peachum received his award humbly, turning his attention instead to the impact that Warren Artists’ Market has had in his life.
“I am so appreciative of this group,” he said. “I am grateful for the award and every member of this group.”
