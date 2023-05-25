Editor’s note: Casey Anglin, communication assistant for Norlina native Maestro Fletcher Wolfe, shares information and photographs reflecting Wolfe’s long relationship with President Jimmy Carter, and his relationship with other presidents of the United States and other nations. Additional photographs may be viewed in the photo gallery attached to this article on the newspaper’s website at warrenrecord.com.
By Fletcher Wolfe
It was a great privilege for me and my choir to be invited by President Carter to participate in several of his important occasions.
Also, I was most honored to have President Carter’s Aunt Sissy, Mrs. Emily Dolvin, accompany me on many of our concert tours around the world.
I first met Emily when I came to Roswell, where she lived in one of the great historic homes. It was in Roswell that I was selected to be named music director of the famous historic Roswell Presbyterian Church.
The church had served during the Civil War as General Sherman’s hospital.
But now, more about my appearances with my choir for President Carter.
Actually, they began when he was our governor in Georgia. Not only did he choose my group to perform at the Governor’s Mansion, he insisted on being the one to present the outstanding awards to the members of my choir.
Jimmy Carter was one of the most kind and generous persons that our Heavenly Father chose to bless us all with.
During President Carter’s whole life, it has been his task and desire to help others. We have never had any president who was more dedicated to doing good.
It was at his personal invitation that I and my choir were invited to sing for the inauguration of the president of the United States. We also appeared at the Lincoln
Memorial, and later in the Capitol Rotunda for the Holocaust Memorial Service.
He also asked us to perform at the White House on several different occasions.
In the 60 years that I directed the choir, which I founded in 1956, we have been all over the world performing for many heads of state and other important people. No one has ever been more kind or generous to us than our president and his aunt, Sissy Dolvin.
Now and sadly for so many who will miss him, he will soon take that journey to be with our Heavenly Father. But for me, and most of the whole world, I wish to express to all of you how much he and his lovely and dedicated wife, Rosalynn, meant to us all.
I know our Heavenly Father awaits his presence, and that he will be honored for all eternity. May Rosalynn and his children know that I think he was the best ever!
Fletcher Wolfe is the founder of the World Famous Atlanta Boyd Choir and served as its director for 60 years.
