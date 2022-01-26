Frontier Warren is partnering with The Warrenist, Tabletop Media Group,and Taste of Warren to host Canvas + Cupcakes, one of several Taste of Warren events during the last week in January.
This art event begins with the Opening Artist Reception on Friday, Jan. 28, from 6-8 p.m. Guests can enjoy original art while mingling with artists and other attendees. To sweeten the experience, attendees can decorate their own cupcake masterpieces. Cupcakes and wine are by donation. Art is for sale.
The show will continue Saturday, Jan. 29, with the Art Frontier Gallery at Frontier Warren, which will be open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Artists include Providence Elyse Brown (acrylic on canvas and mixed media), Bobbie Brownell (acrylic on canvas), Flynne Meares (mixed media on canvas and other mixed media), and Ev Wesson (watercolors, prints, cards, tiles and ornaments).
Supporting art entrepreneurship is one aspect of the Frontier Warren mission of supporting rural entrepreneurship in the community. Frontier Warren looks forward to many art events in 2022, including a show featuring Black artists in February in celebration of Black History Month. For more information or to subscribe to the Frontier Warren Happenings Newsletter, go to FrontierWarren.com.
