To celebrate Women’s History Month, Warren County Memorial Library will have local author Jane Ball-Groom presenting “From Buckboard to Boardroom: Celebrating Women – The Power of Telling Our Stories and Sharing Our Gifts.” The program will be held in the library’s community room on March 30 at 4 p.m.
The program will give attendees a glimpse into the lives and stories of women authors past and present, with a focus on themes of purpose, passion and hope. Participants will walk away with an appreciation for just how powerful a single story can be.
People of all ages are invited to take part in this empowering special event. Jane Ball-Groom is a locally-based community and human services administrator, business developer, ancestry curator and the author of several books.
For more information about the library, its programs, or to access e-resources, go to www.wcmlibrary.org for event details and additional services offered. All library programs are free to access. Call the library for more information at 252-257-4990. The library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton.
