Taking Biblical context and applying present-day stories so the message can be better understood is what the Rev. Canon E.T. Malone, Jr. does when writing his sermons. Now, more than 80 of those sermons preached from 1988-2020 can be found in his latest book, “Sermons Radical & Traditional,” available just in time for holiday gift giving.
Published by Literary Lantern Press, the book also includes 12 of Malone’s drawings and a selection of photographs. It is dedicated to the Rev. Charles Daniel Malone (1845-1927), the author’s great-great-grandfather, who was born in the Shocco Springs area of Warren County, which partly influenced the writer’s decision to move to Warrenton in 2007.
Malone, who has preached in nearly 60 Episcopal churches, most in North Carolina, and served on diocesan staff, said he is not a Biblical literalist and tries to make sense of what’s there.
“I often examine what (the Bible) says and criticize the literal interpretation because the Jews were more interested in spiritual meaning of a story, not the literal meaning of what happened,” he said. “Just as when Jesus told parables to illustrate a point. When we go back to the earliest periods (the Old Testament), there’s a lot of mythology and folklore.”
Applying the concept of critical thinking to Biblical stories goes hand in hand with the Episcopal “three-legged stool” of scripture, tradition and reason, Malone said.
“Scripture has to be studied and interpreted. You apply the ability to reason that God gave you, ” he said. “The Bible is full of history, law, poetry, biography, prophesy. I’m very traditional in terms of liturgy and values, the traditions of my particular church and how we worship, but I try to be pogressive in terms of social thinking.”
“Sermons Radical & Traditional” takes the reader through the church year in chronological order.
Included in the book is one of Malone’s more progressive sermons that he said some may describe as radical. “All Things are of God” was preached at the baptism of a lesbian couple’s baby at Trinity Epsicopal Church in Scotland Neck, where Malone has served as rector for the past 10 years.
“A lot of ministers wouldn’t have preached that sermon or baptized that baby,” Malone said, “but in the sermon it talks about God accepting everybody, and inclusion is emphasized.”
One of Malone’s favorite sermons in the book was preached in Chapel Hill following the confirmation to the US Supreme Court of Justice Clarence Thomas in 1991. Its title is “The Confirmation Hearings of Jesus.” In the sermon, Jesus never speaks, but his character is called into question and evidence is given against him. At the end, Malone poses an important and thought-provoking question.
Another of his favorite sermon inclusions is “Three Faces of God and Country,” preached at St. Timothy’s in Wilson in 2010 on Trinity Sunday, which celebrates the Holy Trinity: God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.
Malone particularly likes this sermon because it shows how the three faces of God are like the three faces of this country: strong, caring and enterprising.
A homily is another of Malone’s favorite inclusions in the book, “A Hole in Our Lives,” preached for the funeral service of Howard F. Jones, a distant cousin of Malone, great friend, fellow UNC alumnus and longtime editor of The Warren Record.
Among three other homilies included is “The Father of My Imagination,” preached upon the death of a man who was like a second father to Malone.
“All (four homilies) are very different. What you say about them is different. Even though in death we’re all the same, you still want to get some individuality even though some you know well, and some you never met,” Malone said.
One of his favorite quotes from the publication comes from a funeral homily of a woman he never met, preached this fall. It reads: “For love never ends. It is the greatest inheritance one can ever receive, and its fruits multiply unto generations untold.”
Malone will turn 77 on his birthday this month, and publishing “Sermons Radical and Traditional” marks off a bucket list item of books he wanted to write. He hopes readers will see the evolution of his thought over time and take something away from his Biblical interpretations and sermon themes on acceptance, inclusion, forgiveness, compassion, and kindness.
“Sermons Radical & Traditional” is available for purchase at Hardware Cafe, 106 S. Main St., Warrenton, and online from malonesmaps.com.
