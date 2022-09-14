Marvin Newsom and Mark Nielsen, chatting at center, are among Lakeland Cultural Art Center supporters who gathered at the venue Friday night for a grand re-opening gala in Littleton following a two-year renovation of the facilities. A capacity crowd enjoyed a reception in the new, expanded lobby, followed by a performance in the theater by The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra, with special guest Candice Glover, winner of the 12th season of singing competition “American Idol.” For information on Lakeland’s 2022-23 season, visit lakelandcac.org.
