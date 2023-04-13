Aurora Musicalis, a string quartet now celebrating its 29th anniversary, will play at Cherry Hill on April 16 at 3 p.m. The group, composed of four members of the North Carolina Symphony, has made numerous appearances to critical acclaim.
Conjuring up images of the otherworldly Northern Lights by virtue of its name, Aurora Musicalis has been described as “one of the very best” chamber music ensembles in the state of North Carolina. These musicians are dedicated to all facets of music education and are associated with organizations such as the North Carolina Chamber Music Institute, the Triangle Youth Philharmonic and the Lamar Stringfield Music Camp, and each member maintains active teaching studios with highly accomplished students.
The members of the quartet are Emily Glover, violin; Erin Zehngut, violin; Amy Mason, viola; and Elizabeth Beilman, cello. They will play the Beethoven Quartet no. 10, op. 74 “Harp” and the Mendelssohn Quartet no. 5, opp. 44 no.3.
Following the performance, a reception will be held in the dining room of the 1858 plantation home of the George W. Alston family. The entire house will be open for touring.
Admissions will be taken at the door, with adults admitted for $10, students for $5, and children 12 and under admitted at no charge. For further information about the Cherry Hill plantation and concert series, as well as driving directions to the Inez site, visit www.cherryhillconcerts.com or call 252-257-5259.
