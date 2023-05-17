You are invited to attend the class of 1958’s Super Senior Prom themed, “Marvelous Dreams.” Order your corsage and come see Lakeland Cultural Arts Center’s next main stage show, “The Marvelous Wonderettes”
This “jukebox musical” features over 20 girl-group songs from the 1950s and 1960s, woven into a charming story of four friends and the different paths they take after graduation. Sweet, funny and full of heart—you will know every song and will fall in love with the four talented actresses in the show — Leanne Patrick, Tia Beale, Kristen Seegers and Diane Leo. This musical is directed by Elyse Brown, and music is directed by Anita and Laurel Griffith.
The show runs May 19and 20 at 7:30 p.m. and May 21 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20. Lakeland Cultural Arts Center is located at 411 Mosby Ave. in Littleton.
For more information or to order tickets, go to the website lakelandcac.org or call the Lakeland box office at 252-586-3124.
