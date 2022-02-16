A reception for photographer Ivan Richardson, will be will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Mims Art Gallery at the Dunn Center on the campus of North Carolina Wesleyan College, 3400 N. Wesleyan Club., Rocky Mount.
Richardson, Fotoworkz freelance photographer, is showing his work at NC Wesleyan College’s Mims Art Gallery in the Dunn Center through Feb. 28.
A Haliwa-Saponi tribal native, Richardson concentrates much of his photographic work in the Hollister tribal community, chronicling contemporary history of regional events and the annual tribal Pow Wow where members from a variety of east coast tribes join in fellowship and celebration. A ready to serve portrait photographer, he especially values the opportunity to make photograph portraits of tribal elders. In his gallery exhibition, the public will see a wide variety of his photographic subjects; his Pow Wow subjects show ceremonial dancers in their colorful traditional regalia photographically captured in dynamic dance movement.
Richardson began Fotoworkz in 2014, and his success and professional reputation has grown ever since. Life itself opens photographic possibilities. Between family, tribe and 25 years of service as a volunteer fireman, there have been many worthy subjects. He has regularly exhibited and been given accolades at the Annual Native American Unity Conference in Raleigh.
His works have been featured in a number of area publications. He was awarded the front cover of McLane Industries’ Merit Magazine with one of his colorful Pow Wow photographs.
As well as continuing his usual photographic work in portraits and chronicling community events, Richardson is looking forward to expanding his interest into wildlife subjects. Now, back by popular demand, this is his second exhibition at the Mims Art Gallery; many of his photographs will be for sale. Normal gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday and during evening performances at the Dunn Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.