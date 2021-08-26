Carla Burgess, former Warren County Middle School teacher, and her husband, Phillip, are now authors of a children’s book entitled, “In Granny’s Bag.” I talked to Carla several years ago when she was inspired by her mother-in-law to write the book, which is a colorful, descriptive story about all of the wonderful and sometimes shocking items that “Granny” can pull out of her bag.
Carla and Phillip laugh when they reminisce about the many times their son, Parker’s, granny pulled special things out of her bag for Parker; but the day she pulled a piece of bacon out for Parker was epic! And they knew a children’s book about those exciting moments for their son would resonate for other children as well. How exciting would it be to anticipate the next thing to come out of Granny’s bag would be a page-turning children’s book!
Carla proudly shares that they wrote the book as a positive image of life within the black family and the strong influence of grandmothers in the lives of children. And not only African American children, but a grandmother’s influence transcends all cultures, stated Phillip. They also wrote the book to encourage young people to read at an early age. Phillip stated that growing up as a kid in Baltimore, Md., he developed a love for reading through daily reading of the newspaper, and when he got in trouble, someone always threw him a book to read while in time out. Thus, he developed an expansive vocabulary and a love for reading.
Although his name appears on the book cover, Phillip was quick to tell me that he was basically support and an accountability partner for his wife while she worked on what he refers to as “her passion project that she had bouncing around in her head. My wife has many gifts and is a talented writer, and I gave her some ideas to make it pop! A different set of eyes,” he said.
Even though they no longer live in Warren County, Carla still follows her passion and love for teaching middle school students as a seventh grade teacher and team leader at Old Mill Middle School South in Millersville, Md., and Phillip teaches his passion and first love of Theater Arts at Harford Heights, Mary E. Rodman Elementary School in his hometown of Baltimore Md.
Carla and Phillip want readers to know that the multigenerational way of life they experienced with Parker’s grandmother and other pivotal events that transpired in their lives while living in Warren County played a huge part in the love, passion and creation of the book, “In Granny’s Bag.” Phillip chuckled and said, “You know, Granny pulled a lot of that bag, not only for Parker, but for all of us; Grandma’s bag still has a lot of power.”
