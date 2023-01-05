The month of January ushers in the New Year, offering a time to reflect on the past year and think of the possibilities that the next 12 months might bring.
Because the month is also in the middle of winter, January also brings thoughts of cold weather and snow, which may be good or bad, depending on one’s perspective.
However, no matter the temperature, the Warren County Memorial Library offers fun and learning experiences through programs for people of all ages.
Library patrons can explore examples of resilience during the Jim Crow era through the exhibit, Oasis Spaces: North Carolina Green Book Project, 1933-1966, which will run through the end of the month. The exhibit is made possible through a partnership with the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources as part of the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission. The Green Book Project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
The exhibit focuses on “The Negro Motorist Green Book,” which was published between 1936 and 1966. The guide offered a listing of businesses, such as restaurants, hotels, tourist homes, nightclubs, barbershops and beauty parlors that welcomed African American travelers, in a sense serving as “oasis spaces.” More than 300 North Carolina businesses were included. As the exhibit notes, The Green Book not only served as a travel guide, but was also a tool of resistance designed to confront the realities of racial discrimination in the United States.
At the Warren County Memorial Library, the public will find exhibit panels highlighting a number of North Carolina businesses mentioned in The Green Book and the people who operated them, along with information about noteworthy people who patronized the businesses. The exhibit also includes replicas of several editions of The Green Book, reading suggestions for more information and the following special programs:
• Thursday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m.: Screening of the Smithsonian documentary, “The Green Book: Guide to Freedom” (rated PG with 51-minute runtime). The library will be streaming the documentary in the community room.
• Thursday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m.: Virtual discussion with Calvin Alexander Ramsey, author of “Ruth and the Green Book.” View the discussion in the library’s community room or anywhere by going to: tinyurl.com/WCMLCalvinRamsey with meeting ID 812 7868 8411 and password 640973.
• Saturday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m.: View the feature film, “Green Book” (rated PG-13 with 2 hour, 10 minute runtime). The film has received numerous awards, including three Academy Awards and a Golden Globe. The National Board of Review also awarded it Best Film, and it was recognized as one of the Top 10 films of the year by the American Film Institute.
The library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, but will celebrate the legacy of Dr. King with a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day movie on Friday, Jan. 13, at 10:30 a.m. The featured film will be “I Am MLK Jr.,” which is not rated and has a 1 hour, 33 minute runtime.
Other activities for the month of January include the following:
• Film, “The Lion King,” Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. The film is rated PG and has a 1 hour, 58 minute runtime.
• Virtual Storytimes, 10:30 a.m. on the following schedule: Preschool Stories, Wednesdays; I Can Read Chapter Books, Thursdays; and Terrific Toddler Tales, Saturdays. Storytimes are available anytime at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
• Relaxation Corner: Adult Coloring, Tuesdays from 10-11 a.m. The library provides the colored pencils. Select from a collection of coloring pages.
• Teen Anime & Manga Book Club, Mondays at 3:30 p.m. Stop by the library or participate virtually. Access by going to: Jan. 23: tinyurl.com/WCMLJan23Anime1 with meeting ID 825 9574 7287 with password 231662; Jan. 30: tinyurl.com/WCMLJan23Anime2 with meeting ID 896 5485 4666 and password 173317. Visit the listed website or call 301-715-8592 to connect.
• Video Game Spectator Club, Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. Stop by the library or participate virtually. Access by going to: Jan. 4: tinyurl.com/WCMLGamingJan2023 with meeting ID 869 0501 5481 and password 226303. Visit the listed website or call 301-715-8592 to connect.
• Homework Help Resources from NC Live, January featured resource: eLibrary. Go to https://resources.nclive.org/elibrary. Find the eLibrary and other helpful academic resources on NC Live.
Warren County Memorial Library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. For more information, call 252-257-4990 or visit wcmlibrary.org.
