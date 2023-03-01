Warren County Parks and Recreation is hosting a free Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 1, at the Warren County Recreation Complex, located at 840 U.S. Hwy. 158 Bypass, Warrenton.
Check-in is at 10 a.m. for ages 3-12. Pre-register by March 20 to help staff ensure adequate supplies for this event. Pre-registered participants will receive a free goodie bag, and plastic eggs will be filled with “egg-citing” prizes.
After this event, families can enjoy activities and vendors at the WARR 1520 AM/103.5 FM Community Celebration and Food Truck Rodeo from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Recreation Complex. Parks and Recreation will provide free activities for kids at this community celebration.
Registration for the Easter egg hunt can be completed through March 20:
• Online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation
• Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Office located at 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
For more information or to register, visit the website or call the office at 252-257-2272.
Volunteers are needed for this event. Submit volunteer application and background check online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation.
