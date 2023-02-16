The first concert of 2023 at Cherry Hill will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19, and will feature pianist Robert Buxton with a unique musical presentation. The assistant professor of piano at East Carolina University will play music originally written for the violin and later transcribed for the piano. Works by J.S. Bach, Paganini, Faure, Elgar and Kreisler were arranged by Franz Liszt, Percy Grainger and others, including Buxton. Also on the program will be the Nocturne in C-sharp Minor by Chopin.
Buxton studied at the University of North Texas and the Manhattan School of Music. Deeply dedicated to teaching students of all ages, he previously taught piano at UNC-Chapel Hill. He has performed at Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center, as well as at concert halls throughout Europe and Asia.
The Feb. 19 concert will begin at 3 p.m., and admissions will be taken at the door. The cost for adults will be $10, students $5, and children 12 and under will be admitted at no charge. A reception will follow the program, and the entire 1858 home of the George Alston family will be open.
For further information about Cherry Hill and driving directions, visit www.cherryhillconcerts.com or call 252-257-5259.
