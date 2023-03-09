From women writers to basketball, the March special events planned at Warren County Memorial Library will cover a range of interests as they highlight history and people who left behind a lasting legacy.
Women’s History Month Program
Jane Ball-Groom will present a special Women’s History Month Program at 4 p.m. on March 30. “From Buckboard to Boardroom: Celebrating Women — The Power of Telling Our Stories And Sharing Our Gifts” will focus on women writers from the past and present.
Ball-Groom, a locally-based community and human services administrator, business developer, ancestry curator and author, will focus on purpose, passion and hope to illustrate how powerful a single story can be. She hopes that participants will gain a new or renewed appreciation of the legacy of these writers, and a sense of how the future can be brightened by continuing to share tales of women with strength, talent and perseverance.
North Carolina Reads
Warren County Memorial Library continues its participation in North Carolina Reads, a statewide book club sponsored by North Carolina Humanities.
The featured book for March is “Game Changers: Dean Smith, Charlie Scott, and the Era that Transformed a Southern College Town” by Art Chansky (nonfiction): “Drawn together by college basketball in a time of momentous change, Dean Smith and Charlie Scott helped transform a university, a community, and the racial landscape of sports in the South.”
A virtual book discussion will be held at 6:30 p.m. on March 27. The interactive panel discussion will feature author Art Chansky and Dr. Matt Andrews in a conversation moderated by NC Humanities Board Trustee Brian Kahn. The panel will examine themes from the selection, “Game Changers.” Register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lUmbuRvOQHqem1QwklUc1Q.
Virtual book discussions like the one later this month are among the activities associated with North Carolina Reads. Each month, the program features one of a total of five books that explore issues, history and culture related to North Carolina. Participants are invited to take part in virtual book discussions, hosted by NC Humanities, that feature the author and experts.
Several copies of each North Carolina Reads book are available at the Warren County Memorial Library. Bookmarks with the complete list of NC Reads books are available at the library’s front desk. A complete list is also available at https://nchumanities.org/program/northcarolinareads/.
Other activities
The library will continue to offer programs for people of all ages, from children through adults, this month. These include:
• Relaxation Corner: Adult Coloring, Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Stop by the front desk to ask about a coloring sheet and coloring pencils, markers or crayons.
• “Piece” of Mind Puzzle Stations, Wednesdays at 10 a.m. The library will offer a weekly puzzle station.
• Books, Brew & You, March 15 at 10:30 a.m. Participants can enjoy a cup of coffee while discussing must-read books and those not worth reading.
• Fun and Games, March 15 at 3:30. Participants can enjoy board games, miniature basketball, beanbag toss, floor checkers, Tic-Tac-Toe and other favorites.
• St. Patrick’s Day Arts and Crafts, March 17. Participants can create four leaf clovers, pots of gold or leprechauns in the children’s area.
• Readin’ & Relaxin,’ a traditional, in-person storytime featuring Ky’el reading favorite books. Storytimes are held at 10:30 a.m. This month’s books are the following: March 7, “Global Baby Bedtimes”; March 14, “Baby Loves”; March 21, “Time to Use the Potty”; March 28, “Colors with Little Fish.”
• Kickin’ with Ky’el, a fun, upbeat take on storytime featuring Ky’el. These storytimes are held at 10:30 a.m. This month’s themes are the following: March 9, “All Fall Down”; March 16, “You Shamrock My World”; March 23, “Lovely Day”; March 30, “We Mix Up Our ABCs.”
• Virtual Storytime, available on the library’s Facebook page. Storytimes are held at 10:30 a.m. This month’s books are the following: March 11, “Shark Chums: Can Clam Go?”; March 18, “My First St. Patrick’s Day”; March 25, “A Kiss Means I Love You.”
• Films at the Library: “Onward,” rated PG with 1 hour, 42 minute runtime, 2 p.m., March 16; “Godzilla Vs. Kong,” rated PG-13 with 1 hour, 53 minute runtime, 2 p.m., March 22.
• Anime & Manga Book Club, 3:30 p.m., March 20. Topic: “’Who Am I?’ Game.”
Warren County Memorial Library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. For more information, call 252-257-4990 or visit www.wcmlibrary.org.
